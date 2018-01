COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich has filed paperwork with the Ohio Secretary of State to run for Governor of Ohio.

The Cleveland Democrat filed the paperwork Monday, creating a committee for a gubernatorial campaign. It is the first step in running for governor, but not a guarantee that he will do so.

Kucinich served as a U.S. Representative from Ohio from 1997 through 2013. He was also a presidential candidate in 2004 and 2008.