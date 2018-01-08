Frances “Joe” Joseph Carothers Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be prayers at 10:30 a.m. at the Fox Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 15, for Francis Joseph Carothers, 84, at Saint Charles Church celebrated by Rev. Michael Swierz. Joe passed away peacefully Monday, January 8, 2018 at his residence with his family by his side.

Joe was born May 18, 1933, in Altoona Pennsylvania, the son of Francis and Helen Shope Carothers.

Joe graduated from Altoona High School, he then served his country in the U.S. Navy.

Joe then moved into the area and started working at Youngstown Sheet and Tube as a crane operator, he retired in 1978. He worked for a number of years as a security guard for First National Bank in downtown Youngstown.

He was a member of Saint Charles Church and of V.F.W. Struthers #3538.

Joe Leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 57 years, Barbara J. Smith, who he married on July 16, 1960 at Saint Charles Church.

He leaves his son, Joseph M. Carothers (fiancée, Rhonda Ball) of East Palestine and daughter, Anita (Joe) Graff of Boardman, his brother, Harry (Patricia) Carothers and his sister, Barbara (Bob) Kimberly both of Altoona, Pennsylvania, his grandchildren, Addie Carothers (April Marshell) and Joseph Carothers of Tampa Florida, Jack and Billy Graff of Boardman and several nieces and nephews.

Joe coached baseball and helped his many players improve their baseball skills. Watching his grandchildren throughout many sporting activities and accomplishments was his greatest joy.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 14, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Joe’s family is requesting Material tributes be made to William Syndrome Association, 570 Kirts Boulevard, Suite 223, Troy Michigan 48084 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

