Freezing drizzle possible overnight

Temperatures will drop back below freezing overnight. Untreated surfaces will freeze up. There will also be pockets of freezing drizzle into early morning.

Better weather on the way into Tuesday afternoon with some sun. Highs in the low to mid 30’s. Warming into the 40’s Wednesday and into the 50’s Thursday with rain showers.

TRACKING A LATE WEEK STORM

The potential for a stronger storm system late this week into the weekend. The path of this storm will be critical as there will be a sharp rain/freezing rain/snow line from Friday into Saturday. The storm will bring a chance for heavy snow into Saturday. Behind the storm look for another blast of cold temperatures for several days. We will keep an eye on it through the week.

