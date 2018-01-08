George M. Kapsulis Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Friday, January 12 at 10:00 a.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for George M. Kapsulis, 83, who passed away Monday morning, January 8, 2018.

George was born July 22, 1934, in Kalymnos, Greece, the son of Michael and Nicki (Regas) Kapsulis.

George came to the United States from Greece when he was 15 years old and was very proud of his American citizenship. He served his country as a Private First Class Marine in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He worked as a maintenance painter at G.M. Lordstown and retired with over 30 years of service.

He was an active member of the Masons Lodge of Warren, where he earned the status of Kentucky Colonel within the Mason organization. He also enjoyed participating in the Shriners Club, helping and aiding disabled children.

Above all, George was a proud American, who instilled in his family a strong work ethic and deep sense of patriotism and respect for the true American dream.

George’s wife, the former, Mary G. Stamos, whom he married May 11, 1954, passed away December 16, 2017.

George will be deeply missed by his daughter, Nicki Kapsulis of Campbell; his son, Perry Kapsulis of Florida; grandchildren, Rena (Mike) Koutsounadis and George (Lauren) Mazoros; great-granddaughters, Mia Koutsounadis and Maria Mazoros and his sisters, Maria Makarounis amd Sevasti Papamihial, both of Kalymnos.

Besides his parents and his wife, Mary, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Kapsulis.

The Kapsulis family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, January 11 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again Friday, January 12 from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at the church, prior to the 10:00 a.m. funeral service.

