Gerald Lee “Jerry” Lickwar Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – Gerald Lee “Jerry” Lickwar, 66 of Lordstown, was called upon by the Lord Monday morning, January 8, 2018, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He finally gained peace after putting up a brave and courageous fight against liver and colon cancer.

He was born July 9, 1951 in Warren, the son of the late Michael P. and Mary Anastasia Jakubick Lickwar. He was a lifetime Trumbull County resident, moving to Lordstown, with his wife in 1974; where they would share a fulfilling life together, which included raising their two daughters.

Jerry was a 1969 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and then entered the Navy for four years during the Vietnam War, serving as an Aviations Structural Mechanic.

He went on to marry his forever best friend and love of his life, Dori Lickwar, in 1970. Sharing their passion for adventure on two wheels, they spent as much time as they could, adventuring on their Gold Wing together.

He retired in July 2017 from XPO Logistics-Conway Trucking as a trailer mechanic, after 19 years of service.

Jerry, a life long motorcycle enthusiast, was a valuable member of the Ohio Riders Association and GWTA “Gone With The Wings” -Chapter G, where he served two terms as chapter director. This held a special place in his heart, as many, many rides of a lifetime, with friends turned family, were made doing what Jerry loved. He will be loved and missed by many, as he was always the first to lend a helping hand, willing to better or fix anything and share all of the knowledge and wisdom he had.

He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Church in Warren.

Jerry is survived by his wife of nearly 48 years, Dori Fairchild Lickwar, whom he married March 18, 1970; one daughter, Stacy (Michael) Albright of Sharpsburg, Georgia; five perfectly wild “knuckleheads”, Samantha “Sam” Albright of Lordstown, Noelle “Nellie” Harmon and J.D. “Moe” Harmon both of Chattanooga, Mykaela and Abby Albright both of Sharpsburg, Georgia; one sister, Mary Anne (Richard) Kilbert of Lordstown and one brother, Raymond (Mary Lou) Lickwar of Leavittsburg. And not to be forgotten, his two Maltese puppies, Brady and Mia, who protected and comforted him until the end.

One daughter, Christy Marie Lickwar preceded him in death January 9, 2002. One brother, Michael Lickwar and his wife, Lois and two granddaughters, Meghinn Albright and Gracie Faith Harmon have also preceded him in death.

The funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren with Rev. Simeon Sibenik officiating. The family will then receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Friday, January 12 with military honors to follow.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

