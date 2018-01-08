Greenville overcomes Batt injury in win over Mercer

Greenville topped Mercer 54-46 Monday night in boys' high school basketball action.

Greenville topped Mercer 54-46 Monday night in boys' high school basketball action.


MERCER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Greenville topped Mercer 54-46 Monday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

Trojan standout Joe Batt suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter and did not return to the contest.

Trap Wentling led all scorers with 19 points in the win. Ronnie Mutinelli also reached double-figures with 12 points for the Trojans.

Michael Blaney and Tyler Kincaid also had strong performances for Greenville, with each finishing with 11 points in the victory.

With the win, Greenville improves to 6-1 overall on the season. The loss drops Mercer to 5-4.

