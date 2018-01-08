Gregory J. Stiger Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Gregory J. Stiger, 69, of New Castle Street, Butler, died Monday, January 8, 2018 at Butler Veterans Medical Center in Butler.

He was born April 6, 1948 in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Henry and Grace (Preisendorfer) Stiger.

He was married to Becki (Dailey) Stiger, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Stiger was a self-employed contractor for a number of years.

He was a Marine veteran serving in Vietnam and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two children, Jodi L. Yoho and husband, Douglas of New Castle and Greg S. Stiger and wife, Jackie of New Castle; two brothers, Wayne Stiger of Pulaski and Sam Thurber of Springdale, Pennsylvania; three sisters, Lois Robinson of San Antonio, Texas, Sharon Grady of Pulaski and Elizabeth Stiger of Pulaski; one granddaughter, Kayla Doerfler and one great-grandson, Dominick Doerfler.

Private funeral services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue in New Castle.

