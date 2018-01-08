Howland neighbors still waiting to hear what caused weekend fire

Related Coverage Fire crews brave weather conditions as they extinguish house fire in Howland



HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley was still experiencing single-digit temperatures Sunday morning when a couple fires kept crews busy. A day later, one of the homeowners is recovering and neighbors want to know what went wrong.

Residents on Adrian Drive in Howland woke up to a scary surprise early on Sunday — their neighbor’s house in flames. It took hours of hard work for the firefighters to put it out.

“It was like an inferno. It was awful,” Stacey Nicholas said.

She called her friends who live next door to the house that caught on fire.

“We’re out of it, we’re totally asleep, but we knew it was them,” Thomas Snowden said of the house next to his.

Firefighters put out the flames about an hour later.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital after hurting himself during his escape.

“We’re waiting to find out what happened,” Snowden said.

He’s frustrated. The siding on his house is completely damaged. He wants to know what caused the fire and figure out how to pay for the repairs.

“We’ve got insurance and we’ve got a thousand-dollar deductible to get the side of the house fixed,” Snowden said. “We don’t really have a thousand dollars just laying around.”

Howland Fire Chief James Pantalone said the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Even though questions remain, neighbors are thankful to be alive.

“If they hadn’t called, I’m afraid our house probably would have been gone,” said a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

