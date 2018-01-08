Manhunt underway for Michigan couple accused of scalding 4-year-old

SUMPTER TWP., Mich. (WCMH) — Police in Michigan are looking for the mother of a 4-year-old girl who died Monday. They are also looking for the woman’s boyfriend.

Candice Renea Diaz, 24, and Brad Edward Fields, 28, are charged with felony murder, murder, child abuse and torture. Fields was also charged as a habitual offender. He is not the girl’s father.

Diaz and Fields are believed to be driving a black 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier bearing Michigan plate DTR1854.

The manhunt started after police say the little girl was found unresponsive with severe burns on her body.

Police told WDIV News in Detroit that the home where the girl was found was full of animal waste and contained guns and drugs.

According to police, the girl was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The medical examiner’s office told WDIV that the girl did not die from the burns but said she was murdered — beaten to death. They said she suffered from Battered Child Syndrome, having new and old injuries all over her body.

If you see Diaz and Fields, you should not confront them but call police.

