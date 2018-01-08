Margaret Amelia Howard Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Margaret Amelia Howard, age 84, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, January 8, 2018, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

She was born on November 14, 1933 in Buena Vista, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Charles Rink and Mary Esther (Hager) Rink.

Margaret married Thomas G. Howard on October 24, 1953 and they enjoyed 57 years of marriage together until he passed away on September 27, 2010.

Margaret has lived in Newton Falls all her life working as a harness assembler for Packard Electric for over 30 years before retiring in 1984.

She was a member of the First Church of God.

Margaret was an avid sports fan, who especially loved the Cleveland Browns. She enjoyed taking care of the family.

Memories of Margaret will be carried on by her loving family; her three sons, Tom L. Howard of Warren; Bob C. Howard of also of Warren and Ted W. Howard of Newton Falls.

Margaret was preceeded in death by one son, Donald Allen Howard and four sisters.

Cremation has taken place.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 11, 2018 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

A memorial service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Eddie Howard will be officiating.

Margaret will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery next to her husband, Thomas.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330-872-5440). Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.