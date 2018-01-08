Margaret “Peg” Stephens Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Margaret “Peg” Stephens, 99, passed away early Monday morning, January 8, 2018, at her home following a long and fulfilling life.

Margaret was born August 31, 1918, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Myron and Margaret Gleason Welsh and was a lifelong area resident.

Peg was a 1936 graduate of South High School and also earned a associate degree in business from Youngstown College.

She was a homemaker who also worked outside the home for Strouss’ Department Store in downtown Youngstown over 20 years and then in the ladies’ dresses department at the Austintown Plaza Hills Department Store, retiring in 1984.

Peg was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown, where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society and a volunteer with the parish bingo fundraiser.

She also was a volunteer for over five years at AustinWoods Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center and volunteered with the Alzheimer’s Association in Youngstown.

She was a former member of St. Patrick Church in Youngstown.

Her husband, Robert E. Smith, died in 1952. Her husband, Charles Stephens, whom she married in 1965, passed away in 2000.

Peg leaves a daughter, Carol A. Martin of Austintown; two sons, Richard D. (Margo) Evans of Oviedo, Florida and Thomas “Lumpy” Smith, with whom she shared her home; ten grandchildren, William, Cheryl, Phillip, Michael, David, Barbara, Kimberly, Jennifer, Robert and Dina; 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

Besides her husbands, Peg was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda M. Kohn; two sons, Robert E. Smith and Myron D. Smith; a son-in-law, Phillip Martin; a sister, Elizabeth Jones; and a brother, Martin Welsh.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 12, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m., Saturday, January 13 at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Peg’s family offers special thanks to Beth and to all of the staff with Hospice of the Valley, for the kindness shown and care provided to Peg and her family during her final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Peg’s name to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

