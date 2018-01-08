Mary Frances Magargee Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Mary Frances Magargee of Sharon passed away at 2:50 a.m. Monday, January 8, 2018, in her home. She was 73.

Mary was born October 15, 1944, in Monaco, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Andrew Christian and Ruth Elizabeth (Main) Chembars.

She was a 1962 graduate of Grove City High School.

She devoted much of her life as a homemaker and was a nurse’s aid at the former Bashline Memorial Hospital, Grove City, for ten years. Mary also worked at the Cinema World, Hermitage for over seven years, retiring in 1997.

She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Sharon.

Mary enjoyed cooking and working in her yard. She especially loved spending time with the kids.

She is survived by her husband, Clarence W. Magargee, whom she married May 29, 1968; a son, Brent W. Magargee, Sharon; two sisters and one brother (no names to be mentioned).

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made the Lupus Foundation of America, www.lupus.org.

There will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home.