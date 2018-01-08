Maxine Grace Taylor Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio – Maxine Grace Taylor, 87, passed away early Monday morning, January 8, 2018, at her home following a brief illness.

Maxine was born August 25, 1930, in Derry, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late David and Frances Neal Burgoon. She came to Youngstown in 1948 and moved to Vienna in 1996.

She was a graduate of South High School and retired from the Youngstown Developmental Center as an LPN in the mid-1990s after working there for over 15 years. She later worked for CVS Pharmacy in Niles for five years.

Maxine was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Girard and was a charter member of the Ladies Eagles Auxiliary Aerie No. 213 in Youngstown.

Her husband, Charles W. Taylor, passed away July 10, 1996.

Mrs. Taylor leaves her son, William Taylor of Seattle; her daughter, Debra Koperdak, with whom she made her home; a grandson, Stephen (Elizabeth) Koperdak of Vienna and two great-grandchildren, Stephen Charles Koperdak, Jr. and George Koen Koperdak.

Besides her husband, Maxine was preceded in death by a brother, David Burgoon.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 78 E. Liberty Street, Girard, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Private interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Maxine’s name.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences on-line to Maxine’s family.