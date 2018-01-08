McDonald ranked #2 in first boys basketball poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Upper Arlington (3) 10-0 125

2. Huber Hts. Wayne (4) 10-0 93

3. Cin. Moeller (1) 8-3 79

4. Cin. Princeton (2) 9-0 74

5. Solon (2) 9-1 67

6. Tol. St. John’s (1) 8-2 61

7. Dublin Coffman (1) 10-0 59

8. Garfield Hts. (2) 7-1 58

9. Lakewood St. Edward 11-2 47

10. Logan 9-0 40

(tie) Springfield 9-0 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sylvania Southview 30. Pickerington N. 29. Uniontown Lake 26. Sylvania Northview 25. Dresden Tri-Valley 16. Franklin 13.

DIVISION II

1. Wauseon (6) 9-0 120

2. Cin. McNicholas (4) 10-0 98

3. Elida 10-0 85

4. Cols. Beechcroft (3) 8-1 76

5. Cin. Indian Hill (1) 8-0 71

6. Mentor Lake Cath. 8-0 67

7. Parma Hts. Holy Name 8-0 56

8. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) 9-0 45

9. Proctorville Fairland 8-3 35

10. Trotwood-Madison 6-2 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Eastmoor 33. Cin. Hughes 32. Akr. SVSM (1) 31. Cin. Summit Country Day 29. Gallipolis Gallia 23. Poland Seminary (1) 21. Zanesville 13. Chillicothe Unioto 12.

DIVISION III

1. Cols. Ready 10-0 109

2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2) 10-0 106

3. Versailles (4) 10-0 101

4. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 9-0 99

5. Cin. Deer Park 9-0 72

6. Oregon Stritch (1) 10-1 71

7. Oak Hill (3) 10-0 70

8. Labrae (2) 7-0 57

9. Galion Northmor 10-1 30

10. Anna 9-2 27

(tie) Archbold 7-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Country Day 25. Belmont Union Local 24. Gahanna Cols. Academy 21. South Range (2) 20. Tipp City Bethel 15.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (8) 10-0 127

2. McDonald (1) 8-1 94

3. Hannibal River (3) 9-0 83

4. Spring. Cath. Cent. 9-1 76

5. Tol. Christian 9-1 63

6. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 8-2 56

7. Tree of Life 8-1 49

8. Minster 5-2 48

9. Mansfield St. Peter’s (3) 11-0 39

(tie) Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 9-2 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pandora-Gilboa 24. Strasburg-Franklin 21. Ottoville 21. Sarahsville Shenandoah 16. Shekinah Christian 15. Windham 15. Pettisville 15. Cornerstone Christian 15.

