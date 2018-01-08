Mother, grandmother charged after suspected drug overdose in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother and grandmother are facing charges after the older woman overdosed in front of three children, police said.

According to a police report, 36-year-old Atyia Foster called 911 after finding that her mother — 57-year-old Sandra Foster — wasn’t breathing.

Atyia and her three young children were crying at the Lane Drive SW home when officers arrived, according to a police report.

Police reported finding a glass pipe and other drug items on top of Sandra Foster’s purse. Atyia added that she has seen Sandra use heroin before, according to the report.

Sandra, who was treated with an opiod-reversal drug, was found to have a warrant for her arrest. She was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said there was white powder that appeared to be crack cocaine smudged on an end table. Bottles of liquor were also on the end table, and Atyia was heavily intoxicated, according to police.

Atyia, who also had a warrant for her arrest, was taken into custody, and the children were placed into a family member’s custody.

Atyia is charged with three counts of endangering children and permitting drug abuse.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held in the Trumbull County Jail without bond.

Sandra also pleaded not guilty to her charge.