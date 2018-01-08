ODNR: Comment period extended for Brookfield injection well proposal

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has extended its comment period for the proposed injection wells in Brookfield Township.

ODNR said due to a printing error, the wrong contact phone number was listed in Highland Field Services’ public notice for the proposed Class II injection wells. As such, Highland Field Services was required to rerun the public notice.

ODNR will consider any comments received previously and through January 8.

Comments may be submitted to:

Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Oil and Gas Resources Management

2045 Morse Road, Building F-2

Columbus, Ohio 43229

(614) 265-6922

oilandgas@dnr.state.oh.us