Ohio man accused of beating dog, shoving it in car trunk



MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Police in Marysville, Ohio say a man was arrested last week after he beat a dog and stuffed it in the trunk of his car.

It happened Friday evening, according to police.

A man told police that 34-year-old James Combs came up to him and asked if he wanted to buy a dog. The man said no.

Police said the dog then started to run away from Combs. They said Combs caught the dog, slammed it against the car, kicked it and threw it in the trunk.

The dog’s rescue from the trunk was caught on police dash cam video.

Combs was arrested and charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

