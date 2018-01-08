Paul M. Bayuk Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Paul M. Bayuk, age 78, formerly of W. Jamestown Road, West Salem Township, passed away Monday afternoon, January 8, 2018 in St. Paul’s.

He was born in Greenville on January 3, 1940 to Mark L. and Mary S. (Rusnock) Bayuk.

Paul was a 1958 graduate of St. Michael High School and had been employed by First Energy Corporation for 40 years, where he first worked as a lineman and retired in 2000 from the Building Service Department.

He was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville, where he sang in the choir, served as an usher and was a past president of Parish Council.

Paul was also a 3rd Degree member of Knights of Columbus Fitzmartin Council #1446.

His other interests included, trips to the casino, traveling and rooting for Pittsburgh sports teams.

Paul is survived by his wife, the former Joyce E. Meehan, whom he married on May 4, 1968 and his son, Stephen S. Bayuk, both of St. Paul’s; two sisters, Dorothy Holiga and her husband, John of Transfer and Frances Visniski and her husband, Joseph of Brookfield, Ohio and a brother, Raymond Bayuk of Greenville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Mary Gibbons, Ann Staynoff, Agnes Daverio and Rita Snyder and four brothers, John Bayuk, Mark Bayuk, Frank Bayuk and Joseph Bayuk.

Calling hours will be held Friday, January 12, 2018, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Gathering Space of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street in Greenville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 12, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at the church, Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant.

Inurnment will be private in St. Michael Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael School, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125, St. Paul’s, 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Erie, PA 16501.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.

