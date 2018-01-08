PennDOT reduces speed limits on some local highways

The department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Due to a winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on several roadways in the region.
 
PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:
  • Interstate 90 in Erie County
  • Interstate 86 in Erie County
  • Interstate 79 in Erie, Crawford and Mercer counties
  • Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties
  • Interstate 376 in Mercer County.
Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
