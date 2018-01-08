Raymond L. “Ray” Little Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio – Raymond L. “Ray” Little, age 85, of North Jackson, passed away on Monday, January 8, 2018.

Born November 20, 1932 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Avery and Lorene (Moore) Little.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War.

He was a life member of AMVETS.

He was an avid antique truck and tractor enthusiast.

He was a truck driver for 50 years and had received safety awards on many occasions.

He restored old hay carriers and pulleys and displayed them at the Canfield fair. During his later active years, he tinkered with scrap and was an avid recycler.

Survivors include his wife, Marlene; children, David (Vicky) Little, Rusty (Kimberly) Little, Kenny (Deanna) Little, Lisa (Chester) Cercone, Lee (Candy) Little and Jenny (Greg) Dailey; 22 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brothers, John and Gary Little and one sister, Janis Little.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Wayne.

A memorial service will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. where friends will be received one hour prior to the service from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley.

