Recall Alert: HP recalls notebook computer batteries

Published:
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WKBN) — Hewlett-Packard (HP) is voluntarily recalling batteries in some of their electronics for safety concerns.

HP said on their website these batteries have the potential to overheat, which could lead to them catching fire and burning customers.

The recall is only for the battery, not the computer itself. You can check if your HP computer is one of those affected by clicking here. 

The company is providing battery replacement services to those with electronics affected by this recall. They have also created a “Battery Safe Mode” update to install into your device to help prevent it from overheating.

