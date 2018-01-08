Richard L. Campman Obituary

WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania – Richard “Dickie” L. Campman, of Wheatland, passed away at 7:00 a.m. Monday, January 8, 2018 in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System. He was 67.

Mr. Campman was born June 21, 1968 in Sharon, a son of Irvin Campman, Sr. and Janet V. (Schultz) Campman.

He was a 1968 graduate of Farrell High School and attended Youngstown University.

Dickie was employed several years at Wine and Spirits, State Store for six years at Walmart, Hermitage and most recently at the Salvation Army, Sharon.

Dickie was a member of Wheatland-Farrell United Methodist Church.

He was a dog lover and a Pittsburgh sports fan. He enjoyed watching movies, playing euchre, baseball and softball.

He participated on the Pepsi-Cola softball team and Purdie Chevrolet little league team that won the county championship.

He is survived by a son, Cory Campman and his wife, Desiree, Youngstown, Ohio; two granddaughters, Gia and Izzy Campman; a brother; two beloved dogs, Boogie and Max; several cousins including, Albert Campman III and Patricia Chavara and her husband, John and a dear niece, Angel Campman and her husband, Eric Lenzi and their children, Eric and Brock, whom he resided with most recently.

Dickie was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

There are no calling hours.

A memorial service will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, January 11 in Wheatland-Farrell United Methodist Church, 75 Mercer Road, Wheatland, Pennsylvania 16161.

Burial and graveside prayers will be at 12:00 Noon on Monday, January 15 at Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

Funeral arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.