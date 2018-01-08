Some Trumbull County schools address decision to stay open Monday

While there were numerous school closures Monday morning, a handful of districts had business as usual

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Many schools across Trumbull County were closed Monday due to the weather, but there were a handful of schools that held classes as usual.

WKBN reached out to the superintendents in those districts, which included LaBrae, Champion, Mathews and Lakeview about their decisions to stay open.

Labrae Superintendent A.J. Calderone said multiple factors come into play when it comes to cancellations. Calderone felt that a two-hour delay would give crews enough time to treat the roads.

Champion Superintendent Pamela Hood said their district closes schools on two points: the wind-chill factor and whether the back roads are safe for bus travel.

The district posted more information on its website about the decision to close schools.

