The ice and snow will melt mid-week

There are Winter Weather Advisories in place for the entire viewing area, lasting through the day.

Here is the break down of what you need to know going into Monday:

THREAT

With this system, we are expecting, on average, 2 to 4 inches of snow. There was also the wintry mix that put down a glaze of ice.



IMPACTS

The difference between this event and the last two weeks is the type of snow. Temperatures have been so cold since Christmas that the snow that fell was a fine powder. It was easily brushed off our cars and it kept snowfall amounts down because it just gets blown down the street. However, as temperatures climb into the 30s, there will be plenty of moisture in the atmosphere to produce wet snow.

FINAL THOUGHTS

This isn’t going to be the biggest snowstorm we’ve seen, and it will be average as far as snowfall this winter. What is going to make this tricky is that the ice is mixed in, causing problems throughout the day.

Temperatures warm-up during mid-week.