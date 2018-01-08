There is ice under the snow

There are Winter Weather Advisories in place for the entire viewing area lasting through the day. Winter Weather Advisories are issued when storms are expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of accumulating snowfall. Check the weather video above.

Here is the break down of what you need to know going into Monday:

THREAT

With this system, we are expecting, on average, 2 to 4 inches of snow. There is also the threat of a wintry mix that could put down a glaze of ice in some isolated spots. The further south you are, the better the chance to see ice. This is the area where we could see isolated snow accumulation of only an inch. There is also a possibility of isolated snow amounts reaching 4 to 5 inches.



IMPACTS

The difference between this event and the last two weeks is the type of snow. Temperatures have been so cold since Christmas that the snow that fell was a fine powder. It was easily brushed off our cars and it kept snowfall amounts down because it just gets blown down the street. However, as temperatures climb into the 30s. There will be plenty of moisture in the atmosphere to produce wet snow. This will stick to exposed surfaces and will immediately start accumulating.

ROADS

Roads will become slick during the morning commute. The amount of snow will accumulate throughout the morning. If road crews clear the snow it will help with the morning commute, but it will make exposed roads an ice rink if there is a wintry mix that falls later on in the morning.

FINAL THOUGHTS

This isn’t going to be the biggest snowstorm we’ve seen and it will be average as far as snowfall this winter. What is going to make this tricky is ice mixed in causing problems throughout the day. Here is the expected snowfall for this system: