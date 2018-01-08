Trumbull Co. gift store closes, leaving customers without purchases

Personalized Gifts in McKinley Heights suddenly closed, leaving customers without the items they had to pay in advance for

McKINLEY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKBN) – Weeks ago, a woman ordered and paid for gifts but when she got to the store to pick them up, she found a moving truck outside.

On December 22, Stephanie Richie paid over $50 for two presents from Personalized Gifts off of Route 422 in McKinley Heights — she has the receipt to prove it.

“My gift would have been available on the 5th of January. I did call, message — no reply,” she said.

When Richie spotted the moving truck the other day, she snapped some pictures.

She said she never received her gifts or a reimbursement.

“It’s upsetting because it didn’t only happen to me. There were other people here that purchased gifts. I mean, you have to pay in advance so for that kid to do that, to take the money and run, and these gifts that are very important to other people, it’s very upsetting.”

By Monday, the place had already been cleared out. The building’s owner said whoever was running the store didn’t pay their rent.

WKBN left messages on multiple phone numbers, emailed the business and sent a message on Facebook, but we haven’t received a response.

