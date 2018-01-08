White House faces looming budget, immigration reform deadlines

Frustrated with a lack of progress, President Trump plans to meet with Democrats and Republicans on Tuesday

Mark Meredith, Nexstar Published:
Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks as President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., right, listen during a bill passage event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, to acknowledge the final passage of tax cut legislation by Congress. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Tuesday, President Donald Trump will host both Democrats and Republicans at the White House to discuss immigration reform.

Democrats said their top priority is protecting 800,000 younger undocumented immigrants from deportation.

The question now is, will the White House make a deal that makes everyone happy?

White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short said so far, neither Democrats nor Republicans can agree on a deal to pass a budget or protect 800,000 undocumented immigrants, or “Dreamers,” from deportation.

“The President is frustrated with the lack of progress. He’s bringing a bipartisan group over tomorrow to try and hammer it out,” he said.

The White House faces a looming deadline.

The federal government runs out of money in 11 days, and “Dreamers” could be deported as early as March.

The White House wants to see Congress pass a budget once and for all, but officials say there could be a short-term deal that would allow negotiations to keep going for a few more weeks.

Democrats said that may be pointless.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats demand that any budget deal also includes protections for Dreamers.

“This must be done now. Leader [Mitch] McConnell seems to think there’s no urgency. We disagree, strongly,” he said.

The White House says it supports a deal to keep Dreamers in the U.S. but only if Congress spends billions more on border security.

Trump will make that case directly to lawmakers when he sits down with them on Tuesday.

