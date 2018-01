YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The First News family got a little bigger.

WKBN First News This Morning anchor Dan Martin and First News producer Kyle Heintzelman welcomed their new baby over the weekend.

Dylan Elizabeth Martin came into the world on Saturday, January 6 at 6:59 p.m.

Nurses say she’s the 46th baby born this year at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Mom Kyle, Dad Dan and Baby Dylan are all doing well and are going home Monday.