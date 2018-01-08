Youngstown organizations provide free mattresses to those in need

Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries said less than half of those living in a local development had enough beds

By Published: Updated:
Those with Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries helped raise more than $7,000 to get mattresses to low-income families in the Youngstown area.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local families in need can soon rest easier.

Those with Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries helped raise more than $7,000 to get mattresses to low-income families in the Youngstown area.

They found out that less than half of residents living in a local development had enough beds.

“There’s some great need,” said Executive Director Mark Samuel. “There’s a lot of families that just need an extra hand up. We want to help families, help them be self-sufficient but that starts sometimes with providing a bed, or clothes or food to get them back on their feet.”

The Mahoning Valley Baptist Association and non-profit Good 360 all helped in this mission.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s