2 men facing charges related to Boardman attempted vehicle break-in

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police arrested two men that they say tried to break into a car on Mill Creek Boulevard.

Douglas Cole, 18, and Michael Wilson, 23, face theft and criminal trespass charges.

They were arrested early Tuesday morning after a man reported that he confronted two men who were trying to open his car doors.

The man told police that he looked out of his window to see the men looking into his car. He yelled out of his window and said they ran.

He then called police, who searched the area for the suspects.

Police stopped Cole and Wilson walking near Golfview Drive and West Boulevard, according to a police report. Police said a track led from the victim’s house to where Cole and Wilson were found walking.

The victim also identified Cole and Wilson as the men he saw near his car.

Police said the suspects had change in their pockets, and other cars in the area had been entered.

Police said both men were wanted on prior trespassing charges through Weathersfield Township.