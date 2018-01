FOWLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators are looking into what caused a fire inside a barn that ultimately killed the animals inside.

A fire broke out about 11 p.m. Monday at the barn on Ridge Road.

The owner was the person who called 911.

When crews arrived, the barn was filled with flames and the building was destroyed.

Dispatchers said there were animals inside the barn, possibly goats, and that they died in the fire.

No human injuries were reported.