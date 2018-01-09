Child injured in N. Beaver Township accident

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A child was thrown through a window of a pickup truck after it crashed into a tree Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at about 9:04 a.m. on Route 108 (Mt. Jackson Rd.), near McClain Road.

According to police, Ayla Bricker, 24, of East Palestine, was driving a Dodge Dakota pickup truck east on Route 108 when she attempted to navigate a curve, lost control, hit an embankment and then a tree. The truck came to rest in the westbound lanes.

A 5-year-old passenger in the truck was not properly restrained in a booster seat, according to police, and he was thrown through the back driver’s side window.

The child had minor injuries and was taken to UPMC Jameson, the report stated.

Bricker also had minor injuries and was taken away by ambulance. The report did not indicate a hospital.

Bricker was wearing a seat belt. She was cited for speeding.