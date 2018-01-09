Columbus serial groper sentenced for failure to register as sex offender

Lonnie Sturdivant was sentenced to one year in prison Monday

By NBC4 Staff Published:
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus serial groper will spend a year in prison for failure to register as a sex offender.

Lonnie Sturdivant, 60, pleaded guilty to one count of failure to register as a sex offender. He was sentenced to one year in prison Monday.

Sturdivant was arrested in September 2017 after being accused of grabbing the backsides of women at Capital University and Ohio State University.

According to reports, when Sturdivant was released from prison on September 19, 2017, he failed to report to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to register his address.

In 2016, Sturdivant was arrested after touching a female student at the Ohio Union on OSU’s campus. In 2015, he was arrested for two more fondling-related incidents at Columbus State Community College and at a Panera Bread near OSU.

Many of Sturdivant’s crimes happened just weeks and even days apart. Between January 2013 and March 2017, he was sentenced to jail for sexual imposition more than 10 times.

Sturdivant is still awaiting trial on the two most recent sexual imposition charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 18.

