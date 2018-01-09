Country music duo Sugarland to perform at Covelli Centre

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. January 12

Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland performing at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Country music duo Sugarland will perform at the Covelli Centre on July 13.

The stop is part of a national tour and includes opening acts Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen.

The show starts at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30.

Sugarland’s hits include “Stay,” “Stuck Like Glue” and “Already Gone.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. January 12 and range in price from $59.50 to $99.50.

For tickets, visit the Southwoods Health Box Office at Covelli Centre, www.ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.

