Country music duo Sugarland to perform at Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Country music duo Sugarland will perform at the Covelli Centre on July 13.

The stop is part of a national tour and includes opening acts Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen.

The show starts at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30.

Sugarland’s hits include “Stay,” “Stuck Like Glue” and “Already Gone.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. January 12 and range in price from $59.50 to $99.50.

For tickets, visit the Southwoods Health Box Office at Covelli Centre, www.ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.