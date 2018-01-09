Deputies say 7 sex offenders in Mahoning County found non-compliant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshal Service rounded up sex offenders who haven’t registered their address.

Recently, deputies have been going after sex offenders in Mahoning County who are not properly registered.

“We have one officer that’s responsible for maintaining this list, ensuring that they’re all compliant and filing charges, subsequently, if they’re not compliant and this is, this is just a great reflection on his hard work and dedication to this,” said Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.

Of the 305 sex offenders that have to register in Mahoning County, investigators said the non-compliant offenders include:

David Hulton

Keith Strozier

Naheem Hassan

Jammie Pearce

Andre Mason

Kenneth Tegtmeier

Mateen Abdulah

That’s only about 2 percent, compared to the national average of closer to 10 percent.

Authorities are still looking for some of the suspects, determined to be non-compliant.

Mateen Abdulah was arrested on unrelated charges in Pennsylvania, and Marshals said he could be charged federally if it is determined that he moved out of state without re-registering

Deputies said many of their tips come from the public.

“We’ll get anonymous calls here at the Sheriff’s Department, and I look into, I follow up and look into it,” said Deputy Willie Harris.

Investigators say the process of staying in compliance is fairly easy. If you move, you just have to go to the county and fill out a form with the change of address.

Those who don’t could spend up to three years in prison.

You can find a list of registered sex offenders and their addresses on the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office website.

Mahoning County sex offender sweep View as list View as gallery Open Gallery YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested Jan. 9 - Keith Strozier, 50, charged with sex offender failure to provide change of address or registration of address YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested Jan. 9 - Kenneth Tegtmeier, 66, charged with sex offender failure to provide change of address or registration of address YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested Jan. 9 - Mateen Abdulah, 55, non-compliant sex offender arrested on unrelated charges YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested Jan. 9 - Naheem Hassan, 21, charged with sex offender failure to provide change of address or registration of address YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested Jan. 9 - Andre Mason, 47, charged with sex offender failure to provide change of address or registration of address YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested Jan. 9 - David Hulton, 34, charged with sex offender failure to provide change of address or registration of address YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested Jan. 9 - Jammie Pearce, charged with sex offender failure to provide change of address or registration of address