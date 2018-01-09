Esther M. (Frazier) Hay Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Esther M. Hay, 97, of Sharpsville, passed away on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at Nugent Convalescent Home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She was born on June 6, 1920 to Walter R. and Cecelia (Stoner) Frazier in Claytonia, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her children, Nancy Morrow, Harold Hay and Connie (Douglas) McKinley. Also surviving are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ernest H. Hay; granddaughter, Marcia Lindbloom; daughter-in-law, Diane Hay and son-in-law, Robert Morrow.

Friends may call Thursday, January 11, 2018 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main Street in Sharpsville.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Anthony Kladitis, officiating.

Burial will take place in Americas Cemetery.