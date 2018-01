AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Since opening the season with a 2-4 record, Fitch has evened their record after tonight’s 92-48 victory over Lakeside. The Falcons were led by Cole Constance and Chris Brown, who each scored 18.

Fitch shot 13 of 16 from the free throw line (81.3%).

Courtez Vaughn paced Lakeside with 16 points. The Dragons have now lost seven consecutive games.

The Falcons (5-5) will face Howland (6-4) on Friday while Lakeside (2-8) will welcome Canfield (7-3).