Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – Erie native, and former Youngstown Phantom’s goalie Ryan Zapolski has been named to the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team.

Zapolski played for the Phantoms from 2005 to 2007, and led the NAHL with a .929 save percentage during his 2nd season with the team. He later played for South Carolina Stingrays where he was named the ECHL’s Rookie of the Year, Goaltender of the Year and the league’s MVP in 2013.

The 2018 Winter Olympics begin on February 9th in Pyeonchang County, South Korea.