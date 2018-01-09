From cold and snow to warmer and rain

Temperatures are below freezing this morning. There is a small risk for drizzle or freezing drizzle this morning.

Dry weather Tuesday afternoon with some sun. Highs in the low to mid 30’s. Warming into the 40’s Wednesday and into the 50’s Thursday with rain showers.

Following yesterdays snowfall are we still one of the least snowiest seasons? Check the weather video above.

TRACKING A LATE WEEK STORM

The potential for a stronger storm system late this week into the weekend. The path of this storm will be critical as there will be a sharp rain/freezing rain/snow line from Friday into Saturday. The storm will bring a chance for heavy snow Friday night into Saturday. Behind the storm look for another blast of cold temperatures for several days. We will keep an eye on it through the week.

