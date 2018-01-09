Girard working on permanent memorial for fallen officer

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Girard could soon have a permanent fixture honoring their fallen hero Officer Justin Leo.

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi said legislation was proposed to city council that would rename Girard’s portion of the viaduct on W. Liberty Street spanning over the B & O railroad tracks as the “Officer Justin Leo Memorial Bridge.”

Council still needs to pass legislation before it’s sent to the county engineer’s office, prosecutor’s office, and then brought before the commissioners for approval.

Representative Glenn Homes will present it to the State House of Representatives. Melfi says since the viaduct is located in such a central part of town, it’s a great place to honor Officer Leo.

“It is something we thought about doing shortly after the tragedy. We talked about some other places, but he’s the only officer we’ve lost in the line of duty, and we thought that might be the best place,” Melfi said.

Melfi said city council could approve the legislation at their next meeting in two weeks.

