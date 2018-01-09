Gregory A. Partridge Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Gregory A. Partridge, 70, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

Greg was born January 2, 1948 in Goshen, Indiana to Drexel and Delores (Grismore) Partridge.

Greg proudly served his country in the Navy as a SeaBee. He bravely endured two tours in Vietnam between 1967 and 1970. He was a lifetime member of the DAV.

Greg was an installer for Casco USA before retiring in 2010.

On August 19, 2012, he was united in marriage to the former, Barbara Clemens Scarnecchia who survives.

Greg was a sweet kind man who enjoyed Westerns, wearing his cowboy boots and was a fan of John Wayne.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 14 at 2:00 p.m. with the family receiving friends for one hour prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Niles location.

Besides his wife, Greg is survived by his children, Robert Partridge, Scott Partridge, Mary (Donald) Hunsbarger, Thomas (Roxanne) Scanecchia, Wendy (Frank) Scott and James (Patricia) Scarnecchia; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his brother, Thomas (Debbie) Partridge and his sister, Maggie Partridge.

