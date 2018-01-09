H and M apologizes after racism charges in monkey sweatshirt ad

Clothing giant H&M has apologized and removed an advertising image of a black model in a sweatshirt with the words "Coolest monkey in the jungle"

By Published: Updated:
h&M clothing apology
Courtesy: CBS News

LONDON (AP) – Clothing giant H&M has apologized and removed an advertising image of a black model in a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest monkey in the jungle.”

The brand removed the image, but kept in place other designs modeled by white children.

U.K. Labour Party lawmaker Kate Osamor tweeted that she was “totally shocked, dismayed to say the very least” by the image and, addressing H&M, asked, “do you think this imagery is an appropriate representation of a young black boy?”

The retailer said Monday that the “image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we sincerely apologize to anyone this may have offended.”

WJW Fox 8 is reporting that LeBron James posted a response on his Instagram page. He replaced the saying on the sweatshirt with a crown and the title “King of the World” at the top.

The Weeknd, who has a clothing line at the retailer, said on Twitter that it was “shocked and embarrassed” by the photo.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s