H and M apologizes after racism charges in monkey sweatshirt ad

LONDON (AP) – Clothing giant H&M has apologized and removed an advertising image of a black model in a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest monkey in the jungle.”

The brand removed the image, but kept in place other designs modeled by white children.

U.K. Labour Party lawmaker Kate Osamor tweeted that she was “totally shocked, dismayed to say the very least” by the image and, addressing H&M, asked, “do you think this imagery is an appropriate representation of a young black boy?”

The retailer said Monday that the “image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we sincerely apologize to anyone this may have offended.”

WJW Fox 8 is reporting that LeBron James posted a response on his Instagram page. He replaced the saying on the sweatshirt with a crown and the title “King of the World” at the top.

The Weeknd, who has a clothing line at the retailer, said on Twitter that it was “shocked and embarrassed” by the photo.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore… pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

