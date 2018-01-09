Harold Franklin Bailey Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Harold Franklin Bailey, age 94, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at Holland Management and County Club in Newton Falls.

He was born on April 2, 1923 in Newton Falls the son of the late Walter and Catherine (Stitle) Bailey.

He has resided in Newton Falls his entire life.

Harold was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WWII where he earned the Bronze Star.

After the service he went to work at Rockwell International as a die-setter for 29 years retiring in 1976.

He is a member of the First Congregational Church in Newton Falls, the VFW #3332 and American Legion #236.

He enjoyed gardening, flowers, hiking and especially animals.

Harold married the former, Elsie Wenrich on August 13, 1944 and they were blessed with 35 years of marriage before her passing on June 19, 1980.

Harold is survived by his son, Dennis (Linda) Bailey of Newton Falls; his sister, Ruth Gordon of Miamisburg, Ohio; three grandchildren, David Bailey, Heather Buchanan and Megann Bailey and two great-grandchildren, Riley and Bailey Buchanan.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elsie; his daughter, Diane Bailey; three sisters, Bertha Montgomery, Harriet Bailey and Rebecca Cetina and five brothers, Seymour, Jesse, Raymond, Kenneth and Henry Bailey

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Monday, January 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to service time from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Harold will be laid to rest next to his wife, Elsie at Lutheran Cemetery in Newton Falls.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Newton Falls Public Library Building Fund, 204 South Canal Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 or First Congregational Church, 612 West Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 in memory of Harold and Elsie Bailey.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 11 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



