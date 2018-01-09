Harry Simko, Jr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Harry Simko, Jr., 74, went home with the Lord, surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 in Columbiana.

He was born on January 14, 1943 in Youngstown, the son of the late Harry and Betty (Kaschak) Simko.

Harry graduated from South High School (Youngstown) in 1961.

He served four years in the U.S. Air Force aned worked at NRM and Mitsubishi in Leetonia.

He is survived by his children, Paul Brian Simko of Boardman, Jason Randall Simko and Aaron Mark (Marcy) Simko, both of Columbiana; a sister, Gerry Carosella of Austintown and eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Per his request, there will be no services held and a private burial.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.