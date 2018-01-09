Helen E. (Steinberg) Romeo Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – On Tuesday, January 9, 2017, Helen E. (Steinberg) Romeo, age 83, passed peacefully in Select Specialty Hospital at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born in Poland, Ohio on February 18, 1934 to John and Martha (Rummukainen) Steinberg.

Helen is survived by and dearly missed by her first love, Anthony Romeo, her husband of 66 years; children, Tina (Rod) Spencer, of New Boston, Michigan, Carl (Linda) Romeo of Boardman, Rita (Chuck) Baun of Ellsworth and Doug (Cheryl) Romeo of Elkton, Florida; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents Helen was preceded in death by her son, Dominic Romeo and siblings, Ruth Brandyberry and Walter Steinberg

Helen was a caring and beautiful person inside. She loved animals, playing games and cards, listening to country music and visiting with family and friends. She took on one of the most important roles anyone could have; that of a loving wife and homemaker, who took on the responsibility of caring for her and Anthony’s home and children.

She was also a devoted member of the Youngstown West Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness since 1959.

The Romeo family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2018 until the time of Helen’s Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. in the Kingdom Hall, 550 N. Four Mile Run Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc. Send condolences to Helen’s family by visiting www.cremateohio.com.