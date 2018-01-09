Helen L. Harris Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Helen L. Harris, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Tuesday morning, January 9, 2018, at Park Vista in Youngstown.

Helen was born May 14, 1926, in Cleveland, a daughter of the late Pedro and Pearl Leonard Sanchez and came to this area with her family as a child.

Helen attended Fitch High School and worked various jobs, including work at Commercial Shearing and for Omni Manor Health Care.

She was a proud member of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and was proud of the fact that her children and grandchildren are also members. She was a great cook and was known for her delicious homemade enchiladas and tortillas by her family and friends. She loved bingo and enjoyed all the activities at Park Vista.

Helen leaves six children, Bunny Geboe, with whom she shared her home, Shirley (Stephen) Matyi of Austintown, James R. (Liz) Harris of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, David (Kathy) Harris of Youngstown, Debra Phillips of Youngstown and Robert S. Harris of Youngstown; eight grandchildren, Paul, Joe, Eric, Michael, Alexis, Amber, Austin, and Isaiah and a brother, James Sanchez of Youngstown.

Her husband, James R. Harris, Sr., died in 1971. Besides her husband, Helen was preceded in death by a grandson, James Harris III; a sister, Geraldine Barnett and three brothers, Frank, Dave and Louie Sanchez.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 1:30 p.m., Friday, January 12, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 1:30 p.m.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Helen’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 11 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.