Huge second half paces McDonald by Western Reserve

The win was McDonald's 9th of the season

Braedon Poole led the way with 34 points for McDonald as the Blue Devils grabbed their 9th-win of the season Tuesday night.


MCDONALD, OH (WKBN)-McDonald outscored Western Reserve 51-23 in the second half to run away from their rival Blue Devils Tuesday night to grab the win 86-56.

Reserve set the pace in the first after trailing 4-0, surging ahead to take the lead 14-12 after the first quarter.

But McDonald would take the lead late in the 2nd half and wouldn’t look back as Braedon Poole led the way with 34 points and 9 rebounds. The senior reached the 1,000-point mark with a bucket in the 2nd half.

Three other McDonald players reached double-digits led by Josh Celli with 16 while Zach Rasile and Matthew Beedle added 14 each.

For Western Reserve, Kade Hillis led the team with 19 while Jack Cappabianca had 15, and Cole DeZee chipped in 10.

The win improves McDonald to 9-1 overall and were ranked 2nd in Division IV in the latest statewide AP Poll.

Westerve Reserve drops to 4-3 with the loss.

