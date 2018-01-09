JobsNOW: Energy consultants are powerful people

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Here is another great opportunity from JobsNow, and it has a starting salary of $30,000, plus benefits and commission.

A home energy consultant (HEC) is an important point of contact for IGS Energy.

HECs work directly with customers, letting them know they have a choice in energy supply for natural gas and electricity.

IGS Market Manager Marlon Raskin said the service is important because many people don’t know what their rates or how much they are using.

“It is one of those things they get a bill in the mail, and that is as far as it goes,,” Raskin said.

Raskin remembers when a customer was trying to get rid of him before she saw the comparisons.

“We got her to get her electric bill and found out she was paying through the roof. We ended up saving her on that one bill $75 a month,” Raskin said.

The $75 that month turned into a $900 savings for the year.

IGS wants its home energy consultants to build relationships in the neighborhoods where they work. That way, they can offer tips for reducing usage or money-saving assistance to help them make smart energy decisions.

The job is door to door sales. Many communities have solicitation laws, meaning the home energy consultants can only call on existing customers.

IGS wants highly motivated people who have no problem talking to others.

‘It’s door to door and while that is looked at as intrusive ways to sell, statistics have shown that it is the most effective way to sell” Raskin said.

IGS assigns HECs to a territory, and it serves many communities in the valley including Boardman, Youngstown, Cortland, New Castle, Sharon, and Salem.

“You start out as a consultant and grow into a territory manager within 90 days. From there you can grow into a team lead and also into a market manager,” said IGS Branch Coordinator Heidi Janis.

IGS is looking to hire six home energy consultants throughout the Valley. In addition to pay, consultants get a cell phone allowance, company-provided clothing, even mileage reimbursement.

You can apply for HEC positions with IGS online. IGS also lists other employment opportunities on their website