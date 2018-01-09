Lowellville places four in double-figures in win over Springfield

Nate Solak scored a team-high 15 points in Lowellville's 58-48 win over Springfield Tuesday night

By Published: Updated:
Nate Solak scored a team-high 15 points in Lowellville's 58-48 win over Springfield Tuesday night.


LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville placed four players in double-figures in a 58-48 win over Springfield Tuesday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

Nate Solak led the Rockets with a team-high 15 points. Alex Mamula-Zarlengo and Joe Ballone tallied 12 points apiece. Jake Rotz added 10, while Matt Hvisdk chipped in with 9 points in the win.

Shane Eynon led all scorers with 18 points in the loss for Springfield. Drew Clark added 14 for the Tigers.

Springfield drops to 6-4 overall on the season.

Lowellville improves to 8-2. The Rockets return to action Friday at home against McDonald.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s