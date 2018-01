Pa. governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen firefighter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A funeral date has been set for a veteran Philadelphia firefighter who was fatally injured when a burning row home collapsed over the weekend.

Officials on Monday said a funeral mass for Lt. Matthew LeTourneau will be held on Friday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

The 11-year veteran was pulled from the home on Saturday by fellow firefighters and taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A person who lived in the home also was killed in the blaze. Two other firefighters were treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all state flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of LeTourneau.

